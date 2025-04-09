Letter to the Editor

Land access recognised

The RSA Gore and Districts Angling Club, the Mataura Angling Club and Wyndham Angling Club (Inc.) wish to thank Southland farmers and landholders for the access we have enjoyed across their land since angling for acclimatised fish began in New Zealand.

We understand and sympathise with the current situation that farmers find themselves in as regards to decisions made about their own land by conflicting views within local elected entities in Southland as well as in various courtrooms.

Many angling families have made life-long friends with farmers and their families that go back several generations and it is something that we believe is valued by both groups.

Anglers see the privilege of access as a partnership with farmers, respect the land, leave gates as you find them, leave no rubbish and report to the farmer about stock in distress.

We realise closing access is a tool that farmers have used reluctantly and is a measure of their frustration not being able to have a meaningful open dialogue with Fish & Game (Southland).

A high number of F&G (Southland) councillors resigning during their term is disconcerting and makes one wonder what is the culture at F&G (Southland). To quote the old adage, ‘‘Does the tail wag the dog’’ or do the councillors really run the organisation as they were elected to do?

Anglers are caught in the middle of this as we are required by law to be licence holders, however holding a licence does NOT make us members of any group or endorse their opinions.

We value our independence.

The current access situation is only in the Southland province so in the rest of the country everything appears to be the status quo as far as access goes.

This is not the Southland way so it is the hope of our three angling clubs that the access question can be resolved with goodwill and straight talking on both sides not just for club members but for all anglers.

We wish the farming community all the best in their quest for more say in farming and protecting their own land.

Alan Leitch

Wyndham

For and on behalf of the three angling clubs.

Editor’s note: Fish and Game Southland were contacted, and declined to respond to the letter.

Federated Farmers Southland were contacted, stating the letter speaks for itself and provided no further comment.