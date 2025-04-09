Tournament marks 20th anniversary with stars

Ready to fight on Saturday are (from left) Mark Stewart, Ryan McFaul, Karina Barlow, Bayden Mihaka and Jesse Hawken. Photo: Ella Scott-Fleming

Some heavy hitters are getting in the ring for the 20th anniversary of a Gore boxing tournament this coming weekend.

The Gore Boxing Club is celebrating 20 years since it was revived by bringing some big names to Gore to fight — and talk — it out.

Boxing coach Russell Newton said the tournament on April 12 will feature fighters from high-profile gyms, such as Peach Boxing in Auckland, and champion boxer Mea Motu will be on board to give a talk between rounds.

Ms Motu overcame years of serious domestic violence, Mr Newton said, to later become a record-breaking champion, all the while raising five children.

"She’s going to speak after about the third fight. She’ll do a wee story on her life," Mr Newton said.

"Hers is a tale of tenacity and triumph, really."

Peach Boxing coach Isaac Peach is bringing down four fighters, including his 10-year-old son, Zen, as he wants him to have his debut fight away from Auckland, where there would be a lot of pressure, Mr Newton said.

The young boxer will be in the cadet category, which starts at 10, alongside the junior, youth and over-18 elite classifications.

Another "star of the show" will be Gore’s own Jesse Hawken as well as local cricket and rugby player Ryan McFaul.

Up-and-comer McFaul won gold after winning both his fights at the South Island Novice Boxing Championships a couple of weekends ago in Christchurch.

"He’s in the early stages of his career," Mr Newton said.

The boxing coach said he tried to pick "something for everyone" from 36kg cadets to a super heavyweight champion from Wellington.

"There’ll be some real stylish boxers," he said.

The tournament will be at the Town & Country Club with tickets at the door.