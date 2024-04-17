Grant helps modernise records

Wyndham and Districts Community Rest-home registered nurse Gillian Wilkinson is one of the rest-home’s staff who has the use of a laptop to store residents’ information. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A grant of just over $36,000 has helped modernise the way information is kept at the Wyndham and Districts Community Rest Home.

Mataura Licensing Trust board members recommended The Trust Community Foundation (TTCF) approve the grant at a meeting last year.

Rest-home facility manager Renatta Hardy said the funding paid for equipment and training so staff could start using an online VCare Electronic Resident Management System programme.

The rest-home paid for the VCare programme.

"Overall, the TTCF grant will play a crucial role in improving the quality of life for the residents and work wellbeing of staff members at Wyndham rest-home."

The staff had done an amazing job to adapt to the new system, Mrs Hardy said.

"We went from being completely manual, everything paper, especially when it comes to the records, to everything online.

"What we have done is unbelievable."

Mrs Hardy estimated staff saved at least three hours a day by not having to write out notes.

"They’re all on the computer, which is great and enables [staff] to be on the floor with the residents providing care."

The rest-home was also able to install a new CCTV camera system.

"The residents feel safer, the families feel safer."

The businesses who had supplied the equipment had also been generous with discounts, she said.

