Young farmers to put skills to the test

Young Farmer of the Year Otago Southland finalist Cameron Smith competes at the national final in Winton last year. This year’s Otago-Southland heat is at the Gore A&P Show. Photo: Allied Media files

Contestants will battle it out at the Otago Southland Young Farmer of the Year regional final in Gore on Saturday.

The event is running in conjunction with this weekend’s Gore A&P Show.

The South’s top eight young farmers will face off for their chance at a place in the grand final and a share of more than $90,000 in prizes.

The southern finalists are Lachlan Dudin, of Thornbury Young Farmers, Hayden Smith, of Nightcaps Young Farmers, Thomas Slee, of Nightcaps Young Farmers, Sharon Schuurmans, of Thornbury Young Farmers, Henry Smith, of Clinton Young Farmers, Max McCallum, of Balfour Young Farmers, Harry McCallum, of Te Anau Young Farmers and Ann-Kristin Loferski, of West Otago Young Farmers.

The competition is in its 58th year and shines a light on the skills and innovation within New Zealand’s food and fibre sector.

During the fast-paced, head-to-head challenges, the finalists will race to complete tasks at Gore Showgrounds from 8am.

The contest will culminate in a buzzer quiz at the awards dinner at Gore Town & Country.

Adding to the energy will be future farming stars competing in AgriKidsNZ and FMG Junior Young Farmer of the Year contests. Finalists in all age categories advancing to the grand final in July.

There will be a wide range of livestock exhibits at the Gore A&P Show, including cattle, horses, pigs, goats and birds. The Ayrshire South Island Championships will also be held as part of the dairy section.

The Hokonui Pavilion will showcase baking, preserves, crafts, garden flowers and vegetables, photography and the children’s section.

XO Kids were a huge success last year and will return with new activities alongside their regular programme. — Allied Media

Show highlights:

Gore A& P SHow highlights

• Live music from local acts (Steve Hamlin & Kayla Wilcox and Gore Musical Theatre)

• Grand Parade at 2.15pm

• Dog race at 2.45pm — bring your dog!

• Levi Goodall mountainbike stunts

• Big Dig

• Woodchopping

• Ayrshire South Island Championships

• Mullet competition, 2pm.

• Pet Corner including pony rides (gold coin donation to Riding for the Disabled)