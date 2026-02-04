Good advice for all needs

Christie Diamond Auto, located in Railway Esplanade can help you with any of your motoring needs. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILE

Christie Diamond Auto prides itself on being a one-stop shop for all motoring needs.

The business offers a full workshop service, carrying out warrants of fitness, servicing, repairs and a wide range of other automotive work.

Owner Doug Christie said the company had been a family business since 1973.

The MTA-assured workshop had a Mitsubishi-trained team member who provided reliable service to meet all customers’ motoring requirements.

They work on the latest Mitsubishi vehicles as well as older models, he said.

Mr Christie is passionate about his work and enjoys running the business.

‘‘I enjoy working with the older classic cars and keeping peoples vehicles on the road helping people out and problem-solving.’’

The business is based at the Railway Esplanade and a new workshop was built on the site in the past year.

‘‘We’ve got plenty of room in our new workshop, which is a great working environment.

With our increased workload, we are looking to take on extra staff,’’ he said.

The team members are 4WD enthusiasts and are well-versed in the needs of 4WD drivers.

‘‘We know what were talking about.

‘‘We don’t just fit the parts, we actually know what they’re for and use them on our own 4WD vehicles.

‘‘We can give people some good advice on what they need and what they don’t need.

‘‘We can source accessories regardless of brand,’’ he said.

The business has new Mitsubishi vehicles on display through Balclutha Mitsubishi.

Christie Diamond Auto Ltd is the authorised Mitsubishi Motors New Zealand service centre for Eastern Southland and can service any Mitsubishi in this area.

For inquiries, contact Christie Diamond Auto on Facebook, phone (03) 2086397, or email ceo@christies-diamondauto.co.nz.