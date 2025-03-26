Great time at Race, Ride and Slide

Daisie-Mae, 3, Oliver, 7, and Cooper Hutton, 8, admire their new medals after completing the Race, Ride and Slide. PHOTOS: GERRIT DOPPENBERG.

Kids Hub was alive on Saturday with lots of laughter and fun, as the Race, Ride and Slide brought a colourful day of play to Gore.

The event ran throughout the morning, with about 165 children taking part in the mini-triathalon.

After running and biking around a course, they would go down a water slide, being pelted with colourful paint before running through the finish line.

Play time was not over, as Kids Hub opened up its doors for all to enjoy its playground and toy library, or a bit of food, whether it be baked goods or a sausage freshly sizzled.

After months of hard work, Gore KidsHub facility manger Emily Kubala said she was over the moon with how the event went.

"It was amazing. It’s just so great the community is coming out to support us. We’re very happy with the turnout and the success.

After finishing the race, competitors sprint to the finish line, where volunteers throw colour on them as a fun way to end a great day at KidsHub.

"The feedback we’ve got from the community has been fantastic. We’re really happy with how it was all run," she said.

Mrs Kubala said the Race, Ride n Slide’ was not only a fun activity, but a way of fostering being active for the younger generations in Gore.

Mrs Kubala thanked all the sponsors of the event. Fonterra donated milk for the participants, Harcourts ran the sausage sizzle and volunteers from St Peter’s College and Maruawai College helped run the event.

"Shout out to all the amazing sponsors, to the families and parents of our amazing committees, because without them we couldn’t be here.

"And a thank you to everyone who came along, because if no-one turns up, then it’s not going to be successful. But they did, and it’s fantastic," she said.

