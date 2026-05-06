Andrei Morus, 17, (left) and Eilish Greene, 17, are the head students at St Peters College this year. Photo: Gemma Sinclair

Andrei Morus

How did you feel when you found out you were elected a head student? How did you find out?

When I found out that I had been chosen for the role of head boy I was at home with my family and I received a call from our principal and was told that I had been chosen. I felt a mixture of emotions, a sense of relief and excitement, knowing that the work and effort I had put into reaching this point had come full circle. It was certainly quite difficult to not tell everyone, as we were told to wait until the official announcement at our school’s prizegiving, but I believe that this made the whole moment feel more special.

What do you hope to achieve as a head student? Do you have any goals and projects in mind?

As head boy, one thing in particular that I hope to achieve in the school is creating an environment where students feel comfortable putting their names forward, trying new things and participating. This is important to me as throughout my time at school I have seen how opportunities can come and grow, and often trying new things can build skills and new friendships with people you would not have previously.

What are you most excited about this year?

I am excited to be a part of school leadership, and hopefully leaving behind a strong legacy as a year group. Additionally, I am excited to be getting closer to the next chapter of my life as I prepare to plan out university courses and plans.

What advice would you give to your fellow classmates this year?

Take every opportunity that we have this year and enjoy it. We are never going to have another Year 13, so we should take full advantage and live this year to its highest potential.

What are your interests and hobbies inside and outside of school?

Outside of school I am passionate about a lot of things, I enjoy reading, especially crime novels, binge watching Netflix (My favourite show is Modern Family), and I love being able to be around friends and family, making memories.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

In five years I see myself back in the classroom, however as a teacher instead. I hope to go to university to become a mathematics teacher in high schools, and I have thought this would be my career path for a while. I believe that I can be passionate about helping to grow future generations of the world.

Eilish Greene

How did you feel when you found out you were elected a head student? How did you find out?

When I found out that I was chosen to be head girl for 2026, I was elated. It had been a role I have always held in very high regard and definitely aspired to achieve! I found out a few days before the end of year school prizegiving last year, with a phone call from my principal, Mr Udy. I remember having to stay calm and composed until we finished the phone call, and then I was jumping up and down with joy! I also had to keep the news on the down low, so only my immediate family was allowed to know, not even my grandparents or closest friends. It was an amazing feeling when I heard my name called and stood in front of my school community I hoped to serve with pride.

What do you hope to achieve as a head student? Do you have any goals and projects in mind?

I hope to achieve a school culture where every student’s talent is given a chance to be nurtured and embraced. I want to make sure every student that leaves St Peter’s College has received and been encouraged to take as many opportunities as possible. A personal goal of mine will be to connect with as many students as possible in a hands on, authentic way, as my role is to serve the students of St Peter’s. I want to make sure our students are engaged in every aspect of school life and push themselves to grow.

What are you most excited about this year?

I am most excited for the opportunities that being a leader at my school will bring me, from honing my oral presentation skills, meeting new people to experiencing new perspectives. I am sure these skills will serve me well in the future.

What advice would you give to your fellow classmates this year?

My main advice would be not all leaders wear badges. Just because you may have not been selected for a leadership role does not mean you do not have a responsibility to provide to your school and wider community. Speak up and be proud of who you are, for it takes every kind of person to create change.

What are your interests and hobbies inside and outside of school?

I enjoy learning about different perspectives and ideas from around the world, as well as exploring random topics that spark my interest. I appreciate debate, public speaking and challenging my own thought processes. I also enjoy going to the gym, playing football and walking.

Where do you see yourself in 5 years?

I am not certain on where I will be in five years, but I hope I will be in a position where I can serve others, make my parents proud and be authentically true to myself. I am leaning towards medicine. I am still exploring my options, but furthering my education is a must.