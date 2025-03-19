Health project wants to hear your feedback

Hokonui Locality is a community-led health project that takes a place-based approach to improve health outcomes for community.

Our kaiwhakahaere/general manager chased this prototype to secure Gore as one of the 12 pilots.

Local community leaders met to plan how we would work together and ensure we got your voice and priorities.

We annoyed you all a couple of summers ago and you told us what was important to you at that time:

• Access to dentistry (appointments/cost).

• Respect and compassion (I’m unwell so please have some patience, be nice to me, stop yelling at me about the invoice).

• Navigation (how on earth do I find, get to Dunedin, contact).

• Covid has separated us (community inclusivity).

There were heaps of suggestion of services you would like (many already here but you didn’t know).

So, what did we do?

We have a community dentist; we also have a community oral health grant for those who don’t qualify for Winz.

We have developed a world-class leaders programme for health and social service workers now on its second test.

We have our Comprehensive Primary Care team — four navigators who are available to solve problems and look after whānau, and a kaiawhina who supports those not accessing any services.

We have the Hauora Fund for anyone that has an event idea bringing community together and we have been running The Ensign pieces, posters and social media to ensure you know of all the free and low-cost services available.

Now we are going to ask you whether these actions were what you wanted done — it’s review time.

We would love to hear your thoughts, or if you would like to apply for any of the funding opportunities, get in contact with us

www.hokonuilocality.nz