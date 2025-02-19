Heartbreaking but hilarious is Bridget

Twenty minutes into Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy I texted my mum "warning already crying".

Spoiler alert: when the movie starts, Darcy has been dead for four years — don’t get mad!

It tells you in the trailer.

Also, spoiler alert: I cried the whole way through.

This movie is about grief and how Bridget deals with it in the aftermath — not the immediate aftermath, but when everybody else has gone back to their lives.

It deals with the big heartaches, like how to comfort your children when their father dies, and, somehow equally devastating, when a hot man ghosts you.

Hugh Grant returns as bum-grabbing Daniel Cleaver and Emma Thompson features as Bridget’s hilarious doctor.

Jones’ cocktail-clutching, foul-mouthed friend group always brings the levity — I laughed the whole way too.

A truly cathartic experience — see it at the St James Theatre now.