Heavy hitters enter southern rally

Australia’s gravel-racing star Molly Taylor will make her New Zealand debut in the Southern Lights Rally that starts on Friday.

The rally will begin in Invercargill and cover 157km of special stages through Southland.

Taylor, the inaugural Extreme E champion (2021) and 2016 Australian Rally champion, will compete with co-driver Andy Sarandis in a Castrol-backed Subaru H6 Impreza.

"I’m really excited to be part of the crew and compete on some of the iconic New Zealand roads that everyone in rallying raves about," Taylor said.

"It has been a dream to have it come together — from the timing to Castrol being able to support me getting there."

Taylor is grateful for the groundswell of support from New Zealand that helped make the package come together, saying many people had worked hard to make it happen.

"Everything has come together so smoothly — from the organising of the Magnum Motorsport car through to the entry.

"Andy and I are both looking forward to the challenge of the dark and winter conditions while being in such an amazing location I’ve only ever heard about.

"It’s going to be a great experience driving on the open and fast roads."

Taylor, who featured in the final group of the 2020 edition of SAS Australia, has had an extensive international career that includes achievements such as becoming the British women’s rally champion two years in a row, winning a scholarship to compete in the World Rally Championship, and winning the inaugural FIA European women’s championship.

She has also contested the Dakar Rally twice.

Along with testing commitments in Europe ahead of the next round of the Extreme E series, her calendar also includes the Bosch Motorsport Australian Rally Championship, the third round of which is a week after the Southern Lights. The pair lead the production category.

"It’s going to be a week of contrasts, from the depths of southern New Zealand to the warmth of Queensland.

"I’m very grateful to have these opportunities.

"From the time zone and climate differences of Europe, New Zealand, and then Queensland, it’s a pretty special way to live a life."

Additional support to pull the programme together has come from Universal Sign Company, Riverside Rentals and building supply group Dayle ITM.

Following pre-event reconnaissance tomorrow and Friday, the pair will begin their journey at 4pm at the Bill Richardson Transport World in Invercargill.

After the undercover ceremonial start they will head into the dark for the first special stage in the Pebbly Hills Forest.

The competition resumes on Saturday morning with a further nine special stages, including two service stops in Winton. The journey then heads west to Tuatapere before returning to Invercargill for the event’s final stage at the Teretonga race circuit. This stage, a combination of gravel and tarmac, will bring them to the track-side ceremonial finish at 5pm.

Daylight hours for the weekend — the shortest of the year — are from 8.31am to 5.05pm.

Entry to the Transport World ceremonial start is available for a $10 donation to charity at the door. Spectator entry for both the Pebbly Hills night stage and the ceremonial finish is also $10.

Children under 14 are free. Tickets can be bought in advance from Invercargill’s Transport World, E Hayes & Sons, Auto Centre, and Harrison Supplies in Gore, or directly at the gate.

By Lance Hastie