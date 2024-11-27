Helping others during their big day a passion

Southland celebrant Rachael Collins (right, pictured with Craig and Tessa Smith) is passionate about helping create a relaxed and forever memorable wedding ceremony. PHOTO: KIWI CAPTURES

When Rachael Collins retired from her job as sports co-ordinator at Northern Southland College, she knew she would apply to become a celebrant.

The Southland resident was mentored by fellow celebrant Jeanette McIntyre and has been helping couples say "I do" for 11 years.

She is an accredited celebrant and a member of the Celebrant Association of New Zealand, specialising in performing wedding ceremonies in and around Southland and Central Otago.

"I’ve always loved weddings, the dresses, bridesmaids’ dresses, the groom’s choice of attire, flowers, but most of all it’s all things love," she said.

"My first wedding was for my niece. To take your first ceremony in front of all your family is quite nerve-racking. It will always be a special memory for me."

Mrs Collins said she loved working with couples to plan their ceremony.

"No two ceremonies are the same. I encourage the couples to make it their own, whether it is with poems, ring exchange, vows or anything else. We work as a team creating their ceremony. It is their day.

"My favourite part of the day is the bride entering, and watching the emotion on both the bride’s and groom’s faces. Hearing some amazing heartfelt vows is another highlight."

She said one piece of advice she would give to newly engaged couples was to book early.

"[Book] the venue, celebrant, photographer [early]. Delegate tasks. Don’t sweat the small stuff and enjoy the ride. Nearer the day — don’t worry about the weather; you can’t control it, but I will get you married regardless of weather."