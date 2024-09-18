Heslip about to step on to world stage in Lima

Jack Heslip shows the form which he hopes can be reproduced at the ISSF Junior World Championships in Peru later this month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Northern Southland College target shooter Jack Heslip is heading into the unknown.

Heslip is in his first year with the Academy Southland programme and will represent New Zealand for the first time as part of a seven-strong national team at the 2024 ISSF Junior World Championships.

Heslip, who will compete in the Olympic trap event, got his start as part of a regular Friday afternoon club held by his school at the Balfour Gun Club.

Along with learning about firearms safety, the sessions taught students how to shoot and Heslip proved a quick study. Under the watchful eye of club members including the late Henry Bennett, Heslip developed his craft to the point he was dominating at junior events across the region.

Encouraged by Steve Robinson to take part in the nationals being hosted at the Balfour club, Heslip took the next step.

"I didn’t know anyone there. There were four or five juniors there and I managed to get top junior and that sparked something."

The junior world championships are being held in Lima, the capital of Peru, from September 26-October 7 and includes clay target shooting, along with rifle and pistol events.

Heslip’s two-day event is a challenging one. He will be shooting five of nine possible programmes, with a total of 75 targets on the first day and another 50 on the second day. From there, only the top six shooters advance to the final.

"I’ve got mixed feelings about it. I’m excited to go and I want to perform well. It’s my first international competition, so it’s a great opportunity which has opened up for me."

Working alongside mental skills coach Jason McKenzie, Jack has also drawn on the sports nutrition knowledge of Aimee Hall.

"Because it’s such long days I want to fuel my body for the whole competition. It’s not like some other sports where if you muck it up, you can gain it back — if I miss one or two targets, it’s game over."

The clay target community has been a positive and supportive environment for Jack, who enjoys the focused nature of the sport.

"If your mind is jumping all over the place and thinking about things like what you’re going to have for tea, it’s not going to work. You have to be in charge of your emotions."

