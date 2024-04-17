How artists see each other

One of the 30 portraits that are on display at the Eastern Southland Gallery. Photo: supplied

A new exhibition brings together a selection of unique portraits that explore the way in which artists see each other.

Showing at the Eastern Southland Gallery, "Persona" displays works from the gallery’s permanent collection which have been gifted to the gallery over a period of nearly 40 years.

The exhibition features historical and contemporary work.

Some familiar faces included among the subjects of the portraits are former school teacher Wattie Gee, former Seddon Memorial Hospital surgeon Donogh Hurley, former Gore librarian Natalie Dolamore and local art teacher Geoffrey Hughes.

This exhibition also showcases nationally significant artworks bequeathed from local estates. These include the Zona Crombie Bequest, along with gifts from gallery supporters including Tim Gerrard, Sam Neill and Sir Grahame Sydney.

The exhibition is on display until May 12.