Hunt for sensory objects

Tokanui School pupils (from left) Honor McCabe, Claudia Buckingham and Monique Deville, all 11, hold up old light switches and chains which will be added to the school’s sensory wall. PHOTO: EVELYN THORN

One person’s trash is another school’s treasure in Tokanui.

Tokanui Primary School is creating a sensory wall for its pupils.

The school is in search of fidgety-type objects they can put on the wall so pupils can use it during the day.

Helping to arrange the wall were pupils Honor McCabe, Claudia Buckingham and Monique Deville, who all said they were excited by the project.

"It will be something for everyone to use," Honor said.

"We’re looking for objects like xylophones, steering wheels, chains and light switches and shells."

"Basically things which we see, hear, smell, and touch."

The wall would be beneficial to children to stimulate each of their senses, the pupils said.

The pupils had created a friendship bench among other projects so people could sit and make friends with other children in the school.

"We are following the values of the school with the wall," the pupils said.

Their school values were excellence, respect, integrity and community.

Pupils had brought in items from their own homes for the wall.

Anyone in the community who might have items suitable for the wall at home could bring them into the school office at some point, they said.

The school hoped the wall would be completed by the end of the year.

They also had other possible projects in the making, including a sensory garden.

evelyn.thorn@alliedpress.co.nz