Injured rugby player transferred to Dunedin

Jayden Broome. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

The talented Southland rugby player who fell from a roof in the student quarter has been transferred to Dunedin Hospital as his condition improves, a family friend says.

Jayden Broome, who turned 19 on the day of the accident, was placed into a medically induced coma in Christchurch Hospital after the September 8 fall.

Brendon "Moe" Murray, who has been in contact with Jayden’s parents every day, said the 19-year-old was in a stable condition.

Jayden was still in a coma because of his brain injury, but had been responsive to to certain commands from doctors, which showed there was "brain movement".

"They haven’t fully woken him," Mr Murray said.

"So they don’t know the full extent of everything just yet."

Jayden also has a fractured collarbone, broken pelvis and other bruising from the fall.

The move to Dunedin was "big news" for Jayden’s close friends and family, who had been "wonderful" support at his bedside.

A group of his friends travelled from Dunedin to Christchurch last week to be by his side.

Mr Murray’s son Tom is close friends with Jayden and they grew up together in Gore.

"I’ve known Jayden since he was a young fella," he said.

"Jayden and my son Tom were pretty much inseparable."

The Mataura Licensing Trust board member and business owner started the crowdfunding page which as of yesterday had raised more than $49,100.

Jayden’s school, the University of Otago, the University rugby club and Rugby Southland, both of which he played for, had come through with assistance.

"Everyone’s fully behind Jayden," Mr Murray said.

In the days following the rugby player’s fall, Jayden’s father, Darren, said his son was very popular and lucky to be alive.

"A very talented boy too, so hopefully he makes a full recovery," Mr Murray said.

The day before the accident, Jayden had returned from Christchurch after captaining the Southland under-19 team in a tournament.

After returning to Dunedin on Monday, the team had gone to a flat and started drinking, a friend told the Otago Daily Times.

Most of the people who were at the gathering stayed inside, while a few went to the roof to take photos.

