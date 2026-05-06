Landers wiped by convincing Drua

Tuidraki Samusamuvodre of the Fijian Drua with the ball during the round 12 Super Rugby match between Fijian Drua and Highlanders at Four R Stadium, on May 02, 2026, in Nadi, Fiji. (Photo by Pita Simpson/Getty Images)

Bula Vinaka from Denerau and if you thought it was hot in the South over the weekend you haven’t been to Ba!! At its climax in the first 20 minutes of the game put yourself in a sauna with a waterfall cascading on to the hot coals!!

If you were wondering why there were so many handling errors by the Landers you can stop now. The Landers just made too many errors and Drua were good enough to make them pay, even without lineout ball. The undoubted highlight was the unadulterated raw emotion of the crowd — it was breathtaking. Oh, and the score was 24-14 to the Drua.

The Canes did enough in Welly to put away the Crusaders 38-31 and continue on a march to the title. The Force squeaked home away 20-17 over the Tahs in Sydney and with their last three games at home against Aussie teams, they are looking at making the six.

The Blues put Moana Pasifika away in the second spell 45-19 but there are rumours that they nearly didn’t play at all as Moana pondered their current plight. The Reds confirmed their status now as the top Aussie side with 30-21 scoreline over the faltering Brumbies.

Down in Gore, Adam from Newton Homes was the standout with a perfect 10 to storm to the top of the table. But weirdly, he is only one of four atop the table with the others being Michael from East Gore Takeaways, Stephen from Level Electrical and Chris from Country & Co. The next three are only two points away so you don’t get a tighter comp than that. Our old mate Stephen from Capri had another “mare” with a paltry four and is eight points behind sucking on the spoon.

This weekend

• The big game is the Crusaders at home to the Blues and this is too tough to call. I’ll take the Crusaders (12-) at their new “digs” but it goes down to the wire.

• The Reds host the Chiefs (12-) but the Mooloo boys are on a roll , so they nail a close one.

• The Landers (12-) are back at the Greenhouse and they owe their loyal supporters a win and they will deliver!!

• Moana Pasifika host the table-topping Canes and their season is well and truly done. It could be a cricket score as the Canes (13+) go big!!

• The Brumbies host the Force and in normal times the locals just win. But this is not a normal time for the “particularly small horses” so the Force (12-) — just.