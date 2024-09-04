Less mask-wearing influences flu surge

The absence of mask-wearing since the Covid-19 pandemic has influenced an influenza breakout this winter, a local health manager says.

Gore Health clinical manager Glenda Maxwell said Gore Hospital had a "significant" number of people admitted with Influenza A during winter.

Her sentiment was echoed by Gore Medical Centre GP Dr Andrew Ure, who said the centre has been "much busier" than last year.

The busy nature of the centre had affected staff, he said.

"It has put a lot of stress on nursing and medical staff to support the high numbers of unwell people. Reiterating the importance of self-care and limited benefit and place for medications like antibiotics has been a constant theme."

More people had been arriving at the centre in general, he said.

"[There are] a lot more people who have been really unwell with prolonged fevers, coughing, nasal congestion and feeling awful."

There seemed to be a reduction in local influenza vaccine uptake which may have contributed, he said.

The intake of patients at Gore Hospital had also been more than in previous years, with more having the virus, Mrs Maxwell said.

"We’ve got free movement of people now and people are not mask-wearing.

"This year we’ve seen a true influenza outbreak through the winter."

The hospital had been "busy", but not overwhelmed by the number of patients.

Higher rates of mask-wearing had been a factor in lower patient numbers in previous years, she said.

Some of the patients who came to the hospital with Influenza A also had pneumonia.

"We’ve had an extremely busy last three months and there has been pressure on the health system right through the southern region, with a busy winter and influenza season."

She had worked at the hospital for over 13 years, and had dealt with many flu seasons.

"Over the last three years, with the Covid-19 pandemic, we haven’t seen the influenza cases. But this year we are having a true influenza season."

People with influenza "possibly" had a higher rate of pneumonia, she said.

"There has been a portion of people who have been confirmed as Influenza A and they’ve also had pneumonia."

Both young and old people had been affected "so it is really important that we are consistent in looking after our own health."

Vaccines were still available from the chemist or general practitioners.

"It’s really important that people realise they can still get a flu vaccine."

She encouraged those who could to get vaccinated to do so.

"It’s still not too late to have the influenza vaccine."

