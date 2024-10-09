Library hours back to normal

A new Community Connections team will be part of a new vision for libraries and the community in Gore. The team are (from left) Community Connections co-ordinator Nicole Watson, team leader Julie de Villiers and co-ordinator Kimberly Simpson. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Mataura Library and Service Centre is finally returning to normal hours.

After months of operating on reduced hours, the library and service centre is now open from 10am to 5pm, and will no longer be closing for lunch.

The library and service centre hours were reduced in March this year, closing at 2.30pm every day, due to young people intimidating staff.

In a statement, Gore District Council said an attempt to go back to normal hours in July did not last long after three more anti-social incidents.

It was decided the library and service centre would not return to normal time until another staff member was recruited so no staff member would have to work alone.

The hiring of a new position, alongside a realignment of previous roles, has made this possible.

The return to normal hours comes as part of a broader vision to enhance the services offered by the library.

Working alongside both Mataura and Gore libraries is the newly formed Community Connections team, who will develop, plan and deliver a wider variety of activities.

The goal is to build stronger connections with the community and ensure the library is a welcoming place for everyone.

Gore District Council libraries manager Emma Sherie said in a statement, she was excited about the change.

"We’re really looking forward to welcoming more of the community back into the library. The return to normal hours is just the beginning. With the new team in place, we’re focusing on building connections and creating programmes that cater to a wide range of interests.

"The Community Connections team will play a vital role in making our libraries a hub for learning, creativity, and social interaction."

People were invited to visit the Mataura Library and Service Centre on Monday this week for a special celebration.