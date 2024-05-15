Local athletes in cut

Three Eastern Southland athletes and one West Otago athlete are finalists for the ILT Senior Sportsperson of the Year award.

Ethan de Groot (rugby), Sheldon Bagrie-Howley (bowls), Tori Peeters (athletics) and Kate Heffernan (netball) are vying for the top honour along with Amy du Plessis (rugby), Leon Samuels (shearing), Tom Sexton (cycling) and Corbin Strong (cycling).

De Groot attended the Rugby World Cup in France last year, playing five games for the All Blacks at the tournament.

Bagrie-Howley was Bowls New Zealand’s men’s player of the year in 2023.

Peeters qualified for the Paris Olympics women’s javelin competition last month.

Heffernan has played 85 games for Southern Steel since her debut in 2018.

Fear Youth and Gore Interclub Bowls have been nominated for team of the year.

The awards will be held on June 7 at the Ascot Park Hotel, Invercargill.