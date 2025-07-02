Long-standing, quality service

The Gore Automotive Workshop is proud to offer top-quality vehicle maintenance and service. PHOTOS: ENSIGN FILES

Gore Automotive Services know cars.

The Gore business is the place to go for top-quality vehicle maintenance and servicing at competitive prices.

Co-owner Murray Harris said the business began as a mobile mechanic 20 years ago and had expanded to a fully equipped garage and workshop catering to all makes and models of cars, SUV and farming vehicles.

"We know cars and we know how inconvenient it can be when they are off the road," he said.

"Our friendly team are proud to offer quality work and prompt, efficient service that will make your trip to the garage as quick and painless as possible."

Mr Harris said Gore Automotive Services was a locally owned and operated business with a committed to providing great customer service.

Gore Automotive Services co-owner Murray Harris.

"We have four experienced and knowledgeable technicians that live and work in the area. All our technicians are fully qualified and between us, we offer a combined 50 years of industry experience to our customers.

"We offer a full range of garage services for a large range of passenger and 4WDs including vehicle maintenance and servicing, tyre fitting and balancing, batteries and warrant of fitness checks. We also provide a breakdown service and offer free pick-up and delivery in the Gore township.

"Customers are important to us, so we also provide online booking through our website and multiple payment methods including Afterpay."

He said Gore Automotive Services was an MTA member.

"Membership with the MTA is an important part of our business that governs what we do and who we are, providing customers with assurance of our high standard of work and professionalism."

Visit Gore Automotive Services today at 15 Ontario St, Gore.