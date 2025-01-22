Making the Moonshine Trail special

Volunteers John Henry (left) and Mike Johnston help to maintain the tracks the annual MLT Moonshine Trail. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

For John Henry, Dolamore Park is more than just a picturesque location in Gore, it is his "happy place."

A passionate supporter of outdoor recreation, Mr Henry has dedicated over a decade to volunteering his time and energy to maintain and enhance this Southland gem, ensuring that locals and visitors alike can experience its natural beauty through events such as the Mataura Licensing Trust Moonshine Trail.

"I started participating in the Moonshine Trail in its third year, and after 11 years of biking in the event, I decided I wanted to give back," Mr Henry said.

"By the time I hit year 10, I thought, ‘I should start helping out because I’m enjoying this so much’."

He started with basic tasks such as course setup and pack-down, but his involvement in the event quickly grew.

Over the past six years, he has become an indispensable part of the team behind the Moonshine Trail, which is scheduled for February 15 this year.

His work includes clearing fallen trees, maintaining tracks, spraying, weeding and liaising with landowners to ensure the course remains in top condition.

"The real buzz for me comes from seeing people out there, whether they’re running or biking, making the most of Dolamore Park.

"It’s absolutely stunning, and it’s one of Gore’s most underrated areas."

He has also built strong relationships with the many landowners who provided one-day-a-year access to their properties for the event.

These partnerships were essential for the event’s success, and he praised the landowners’ willingness to help, from moving livestock to making sure the event ran smoothly.

"The landowners are more than happy to get involved and do whatever it takes to make the event happen," Mr Henry said.

In addition, he worked closely with the Hokonui Runanga and the Southland Tramping Club to enhance the area’s environment, especially through pest trapping.

This effort has not only improved the biodiversity in Dolamore Park but also made it an even more special place for participants.

"We use battery-powered cutting gear to minimise the noise and let the bird song fill the air.

"The improvement in birdlife over the past six years has been remarkable."

It’s not just the local community who benefits from his work.

He notes how many first-time visitors are left in awe by the native bush and scenic views along the trail course.

"There’s nothing like riding or walking through untouched native bush, and the views are fantastic."

For the past few years, he has been joined by fellow volunteer Mike Johnston, a member of the Hokonui Mountain Bike Club.

Mr Johnston, who also juggles coaching basketball and other community responsibilities, has proven to be a vital contributor to both the Moonshine Trail event and the club.

"Mike is an amazing volunteer," Mr Henry said.

"We’re lucky to have him in the club.

"He’s one of those people who just makes things happen."

Active Southland’s Gemma O’Neill, who works closely with both volunteers, also credits them as key contributors to the Moonshine Trail’s success.

"Their tireless efforts in maintaining the local trails and supporting the Moonshine Trail event are invaluable.

"Without them, the event wouldn’t be what it is today."

Mr Henry is particularly excited about this year’s event, which introduces a new 12km category aimed at beginners.

He believed it would encourage more people to try mountainbiking, further cementing the region’s reputation as a prime biking destination. — APL