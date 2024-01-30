Marathon bike ride all for good cause

Kuriwao farmer Steve Wilson is planning to ride for 16 hours on his e-bike to find out how far he can ride and in the process raise money for Hokonui Hato Hone St John. PHOTO: ENSIGN FILE

Today will be a long day in the saddle for Steve Wilson, as he sets off to find out how far he can bike in a day.

The Kuriwao farmer will leave Pounawea on his e-bike at 4am and hopefully arrive in Riverton by the end of the day.

Mr Wilson said he chose today because the long range weather forecast looked good.

However, he had several other days chosen if the weather conditions were not suitable.

He would have breakfast at home at 6am with his wife Lynley.

"She’ll ride down to Gore with me."

He will arrive at Crossroad Cycles in Gore at 8.30am.

His son-in-law Jono Dennison and son Nathan will accompany him on the ride.

People had been asking whether they could join him for some of the way.

His suggestion was people meet him at Lumsden at 11am and ride part of the Around the Mountain Cycle Trail.

"That’s the safest place for them to ride."

He would not have much time to stop and chat to people if he was going to ride the 400km he hoped to.

The ride would raise money for Hokonui Hato Hone St John and support the building of a new station in Riversdale.

More information about how to give money to the cause can be found on the St John Gore facebook page.

- By Sandy Eggleston