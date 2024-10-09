Mataura School Olympics Day

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Mataura School held its Olympics Day recently.
The school had been focusing on various term inquiries around the Olympics, which took place in Paris in late July-August.
Different countries, sports and people were discussed, researched and presented.
It all came together in its own version of an Olympics-style day in preparation for the end of term.
Reporter Evelyn Thorn went along to take in the action.