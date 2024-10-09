Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Mataura School Olympics Day

    By Evelyn Thorn
    Mataura School hosted their Olympics Day and one of their sports was fencing — with pool noodles....
    Pupils tried their own version of a discus/shot put game at their Olympics Day before school...
    Pupils raced against others to win in a hobby horsing challenge at their recent Olympics Day.
    Pupils have a go at the famous gumboot throw as they adapt it into their Olympics Day recently.
    Mataura School held its Olympics Day recently.

    The school had been focusing on various term inquiries around the Olympics, which took place in Paris in late July-August. 

    Different countries, sports and people were discussed, researched and presented. 

    It all came together in its own version of an Olympics-style day in preparation for the end of term.

    Reporter Evelyn Thorn went along to take in the action.