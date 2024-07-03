Music festival brings $2m to region

Jeff Rea

This year’s Tussock Country Music Festival brought more than $2 million into the Eastern Southland economy, according to post-festival economic data, which confirmed a $2.1m financial benefit to the region.

The figure is consistent with the economic figure posted last year, when the festival delivered an estimated $2m benefit.

Among the 72 events at the festival, there were several new ones.

They included two additional shows at the Tussock Stage, the Capital of Country Music — 50 years of the Gore Country Music Club documentary premiere and Coral McCauley’s cinnamon oyster workshop.

New Zealand Country Music Trust chairman Jeff Rea acknowledged the work of volunteers and key event organisations.

"Witnessing the festival’s growth and the benefits it’s bringing to our community is a welcome reward for the efforts of many, and we look forward to delivering a significantly bigger festival in 2025 as we join the MLT NZ Gold Guitar Awards in their 50th year celebrations."

The festival represented an energising, inspiring new era for New Zealand country music.

"We’re delighted so many have embraced this concept and look forward to another action-packed festival of events, musicians and audiences from throughout New Zealand in 2025 and beyond," he said.

The festival attracted 10,322 people to the region, who had an average length of stay in Gore of 4.3 nights, compared to 2.8 nights in 2021 and 3.6 nights in 2023.

