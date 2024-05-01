Netball scoring available online

Netball Eastern Southland president Belinda Knapp (left) and draw convener Alison Cormack discuss the new online platform where game details will be recorded. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Netball Eastern Southland fans who cannot get to games will be able to check updates and results online this year.

The centre’s games can be found on the Sporty platform.

President Belinda Knapp said each team will have a scorer who will enter the details on to the online platform.

"It will be great," Mrs Knapp said.

The centre has completed two preseason weeks of competition and grading will be held in the next two weeks.

The scoring will start online next week.

Entries throughout the grades were looking good and 53 teams would play throughout the various grades, Mrs Knapp said.

The makeup of the grades would depend on grading, she said.

Whether the premier grade would comprise six or eight teams would be known after grading.

"The prem grade . . . is looking very competitive."

The centre will send an under-18 to the national tournament in Dunedin this year.

The team will play a pre-national tournament in Christchurch at King’s Birthday weekend.

