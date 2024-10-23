New chapter for independent radio station

Rob ‘‘Caveman’’ McKenzie is over the moon to have been invited to join an independent radio station coalition. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A local radio station is going from the cave to the nation after being invited to join a collective of independent stations around New Zealand.

Host and founder Robert "Caveman" McKenzie started Cave FM in 2012 and he is excited about the newest chapter for his radio station.

"We’ve been invited to be a part of the Independent Broadcasters Association, or IBA for short."

Mr McKenzie said the association has a pooled listener base of 2million people, and so will be able to stand beside large media organisations for funding applications.

"Whenever you go anywhere to apply for funding in New Zealand, the big question is, what is your platform.

"Well now we can claim the largest platform for radio in New Zealand. It’s big," he said.

Mr McKenzie said listeners should not worry about the move.

"We retain our individuality. We’re not being bought out. CaveFM is still CaveFM, we’re just working together.

"We still want to fully support local businesses, but you may hear a few extra ads coming in from people who haven’t advertised with us before."

Mr McKenzie said the move was a step in the right direction for the station.

"We’re not at the end of the road yet, but this will help. I’m stoked," he said.

Beach FM owner and manager Rob Walker said he started the association last year to keep New Zealand’s culture of independent radio alive.

"There once was a time when every town had their own local radio station, but progressively over the years, those local radio stations have been either purchased and shut down the network operators, or they’ve been bought and replaced."

"We seem to be missing out on the slice of the pie when we are actually the most important radio station in the local market," he said.

Mr Walker said local stations were important for the community, especially in times of civil emergency.

Mr Walker said the IBA had been let into the door in terms of government funding and has already sat down with New Zealand on Air officials to discuss the future.