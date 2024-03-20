New pound nearly done

It is hoped that the Gore District Council will have its new dog pound finished and ready for use early next month.

The pound, which is located in Charlton, began construction in 2022 and is scheduled to finish by the end of April or early May.

Facilities administration officer Neil Mair said the project had managed to keep costs tight.

"The budget for the project was $200,000 and set in 2021. Three years on and we have managed to keep a tight rein on costs. While we don’t know the final cost, it is expected to be slightly over-budget," Mr Mair said.

There was no single factor that could be attributed to this, he said.

"There have been increases in product costs and we have added a full security system (alarms and CCTV), which wasn’t in the original budget."

The pound would have eight kennels, two exercise areas, somewhere to wash a dog, and an office for staff.

Kennels still needed to be installed and ground work was to be completed outside, he said.

The existing animal management team would operate the pound.

