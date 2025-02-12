New reporter joins the team

Ella Scott-Fleming

Ella Scott-Fleming, 33, is the new reporter at The Ensign.

Originally from Auckland, Ella had many career pivots before finding her way to journalism. She first studied sculpture at Elam before heading off to work in an art gallery in Berlin, Germany. When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, she returned to New Zealand and worked as a prop-maker in film and television. Then, she found out she was allergic to casting resin and became a carpenter.

While working as a builder, a criminal case Ella had been following during lockdown resumed at the Auckland High Court. Coincidentally, she was off work with a sprained ankle, so she took herself and her moonboot to the court to observe.

When Ella began writing about the case, she realised she was much better at it than building and more interested in crime than power tools. So Ella did a post graduate diploma in journalism and has spent five months as a court reporter for the Otago Daily Times in Invercargill.

"I look forward to becoming a general reporter in Gore and covering a wider range of topics.

"I am very interested in people and filling in the gaps in my knowledge," she said.