Night a success: coach

Gore Boxing Club members (from left) Cody Tobin, Karina Barlow, Aaron Lay and Ryan McFaul get ready to take part in the club’s annual tournament on Saturday. PHOTO: BRIAN MCKENZIE

Four Gore Boxing Club members took to the ring during the club’s annual tournament at the weekend.

About 600 people attended the event at the Gore Town and Country Club.

Boxing coach Russell Newton said the evening was very successful.

"All the visiting fighters love coming to Gore because of such an appreciative crowd"

The crowd was supportive of all the fighters and enjoyed the entertainment on display, Newton said.

Aaron Lay competed in the elite super heavy weight division.

He lost a close-fought bout against a physical opponent.

"He lost by one point but it was a very even"

It was the final bout of the night and a great way to end the tournament.

Ryan McFaul, who has already made his mark on the cricket and rugby fields, fought in the elite 75kg division and won.

It was a rematch of an earlier bout McFaul had lost on a split decision.

"This time he was was more convincing,’’ Newton said.

"A boxer on the rise really"

Cody Tobin debuted in the elite 80kg division.

Tobin came out strong in the first round but his opponent rallied in the second.

"Cody hung on in the third and won the third round. [It was] a very physical and exhausting fight.

"He won a close split decision"

In her sixth fight, Karina Barlow competed in the elite female 60kg division and lost to an opponent she had beaten before.

"It was a good close fight"

