Photo: Al McKee

People outside the National Bank in Waikaia. The building first housed a Bank of Otago branch at Switzers in 1868-69. It was taken over by the National Bank in 1873 and in 1878 was moved to Waikaia, previously Switzers. The branch was on the southeast corner of Blaydon and Leamington Sts. Initially Gore was a branch of the bank at Switzers and only became the parent branch in 1902, when Waikaia closed and Thomas Taylor, who was the manager of the bank from 1878 to 1902, transferred to Gore as the manager there.