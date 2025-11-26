Nominations open for final board spot

Nicky Coats. Photo: Gerrit Doppenberg

Nominations for the last remaining spot on the Mataura Community Board are now open.

The by-election was called after only four candidates were nominated for the five vacancies during the elections last month. The process officially started on Monday and nominations are open until December 22.

Cr Nicky Coats is the council representative on the Mataura Community Board and also served as its chairwoman before joining the council.

Cr Coats said it was an invaluable part of local democracy and representation.

"It’s worth standing for the community board. It’s a platform that allows you to advocate for Mataura, and it’s a great stepping stone for being involved in governance in our district," she said.

The community board had some real achievements, Cr Coats said, with many positive initiatives which helped improve the community.

These initiatives which Cr Coats said the board and community "should be incredibly proud of" include the community centre, stages one and two of Tulloch Park, the splash pad and the pump track, and she said it was a chance to speak up for the town.

"If you’re elected for the Mataura Community Board, you become a voice for the Mataura Community," she said.

A nomination form and a by-election information sheet can be requested from the Gore District Council offices in Gore or Mataura, downloaded from www.goredc.govt.nz or from the electoral officer.

Completed nomination documents must be received by the electoral officer no later than noon on Monday December 22, 2025. Each nomination must be accompanied by a deposit of $200.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedmedia.co.nz