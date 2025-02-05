Old steam has never been hotter

Blast from the past . . . There will be Steam Engines galore at the Southland Steam Engine Club Annual Working Weekend, held this weekend in Brydone. PHOTO: SUPPLIED BY SOUTHLAND STEAM ENGINE CLUB

The Southland Steam Engine Club is steaming to show you what the past was like for rural communities in New Zealand, this weekend.

The Annual Working Weekend will be held February 8-9, at the old dairy factory in Brydone.

Southland Steam Engine Club chairman Geoff Henderson said for $10, people could experience a steam-powered life as it was in the past.

‘‘It’s a chance for people to come out and see what we do.

‘‘It revolves around what rural life would have been like in the 1900s, when steam was the main form of power on farms.

‘‘There’s demonstrations, milking a cow and separating the cream from the milk and making butter,’’ he said.

Mr Henderson said there was great interest in the past, especially when it came to cooking back in the day.

‘‘Certainly around what we call Grandma’s kitchen, people are really interested.

‘‘There’s a coal range, we make scones, cream and butter from the cows to go on them.

‘‘People, younger families, they’re very interested in these types of things, it’s quite an eye-opener for them,’’ he said.

Mr Henderson said the club was more than willing to let people have a go.

‘‘We really like to be hands on. ‘‘If people want to jump up and have a drive of a steam engine or a steer, we’re more than happy to accommodate that.

‘‘They need to know what their grandparents, their greatgrandparents did to make a living.’’

Mr Henderson said it was always a great time with Southland normally showing up to the open weekend. ‘‘We get great support from the community.

‘‘We’re a Southland-wide club, so people from all over attend the open weekend,’’ he said.

gerrit.doppenberg@alliedpress.co.nz