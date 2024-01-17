Wednesday, 17 January 2024

One week left to enter photo competition

    Alisa and Nicole Musalov, of Christchurch, strike a pose on the top of their father Alex’s vehicle on a camping trip to Macetown. PHOTO: DANIEL KOVARSKI
    Jake,12, and Katie Duffy, 13, of Mataura, are thrilled with the success of their first snapper fishing trip in Auckland. PHOTO: CHRIS DUFFY
    Cooper Grace, 6, leapt off his bike for a swing at Te Akatarawa campground, at Lake Aviemore. PHOTO: MATT & LISA GRACE
    Menzies College friends (from left) Coby Power, Kadence Hunter, Jesse Howe, Baylee Morris, all 13, Charlie Blackmore, 12, Morgan Elliot, Wylie Clarke (on the shoulders of Beau Pemberton), Anna Smith, Lucy Smyth and Zoe Muir, all 13, enjoy a splash at...
    Jasper, 7, and Avery Haydon, 8, of Pukerau, enjoy a summer’s day at the Tuturau Maori Reserve. PHOTO: MELLISSA HAYDON

    More entries are rolling in for The Ensign Summer Photo Competition. The photos will be judged by nationally recognised photographer Bob Smith, of the Gore Camera Club. The winner will receive a family pass to the Gore Aquatic Centre. Here is a selection of entries received so far.

    HOW TO ENTER

    To enter The Ensign Summer Photo Competition, your image must include one or more people having fun during their holidays (i.e. no landscapes or just animals). 

     - All entries must be accompanied by a description of what is happening in the photo and the names and ages (if under 18) of the people in the image, named from left, and where they live. The name of the photographer, and where they are from, must also be included.

     - High-resolution photos must be in JPEG format and please do not reduce the file size to send.

     - Email entries to info@theensign.co.nz with "The Ensign Summer Photo Competition" in the subject line, and include your name and a contact number. 

     - Entries close at noon, January 26. The winner will be published in The Ensign on February 7.

    Allied Press reserves the right to store electronically any pictures entered in the competition and to use the images in any of its publications, including online.