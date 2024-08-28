Pipe band thriving as it celebrates 10 years

Quentin Wylie (left) and Jeff Shanks have received double lifetime memberships for their efforts in the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The pipes are calling for the Hokonui Celtic Pipe Band as they celebrate their 10-year anniversary on Friday.

The band is an amalgamation of the former Gore Pipe Band and the Mataura Kilties, around for more than a century before combining in 2014.

In the 10 years, many milestones have been achieved, including an overall win in the 2020 RNZPBA Nationals in Invercargill for their grade.

Membership has also increased enough to form two playing bands.

President Martin Turnbull said the club was thriving and continuing a pastime steeped in history.

"It’s important to keep it going, for our heritage and our history, and we’ve just gone from strength to strength."

Awards were given to former president and piper Jeff Shanks who received a quaich — a traditional Scottish whisky-drinking vessel — and drummer Quentin Wylie who received an engraved flask along with both men receiving double life memberships.

The men had already received a life membership but "their work hasn’t stopped, it has continued".

Mr Turnbull said it was well earned.

"They bring great friendship and have given a lot of tutoring.

"They’re a driving force behind keeping the movement going."

The band will continue to practise for the Nationals, set to be held in Invercargill in March.

