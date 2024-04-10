Playcentre facing closure

Clinton Playcentre parents (from left) Emma Williams, Kayla Mitchell and Net Bungard, and current and former playcentre pupils (from left) Lincoln Leslie, 4, Athena Bungard, 4, Jupiter Leslie, 6, Adaline Mitchell, 4 and Lila Mitchell, 6, stand outside the Clinton Playcentre, which is facing closure in the second half of the year. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

A Clinton early education centre is facing guaranteed closure mid-year if they cannot find children to enrol.

The Clinton Playcentre on Manse St is set to close for good in the second half of the year if it cannot find more enrolments.

The playcentre has been running for more than 50 years and is no longer sustainable to remain open due to insufficient numbers enrolled.

Playcentre president Emma Williams said it was "hard to hear".

"We do not want it to close; it will be a huge loss for the community," she said.

The playcentre is under Playcentre Aotearoa and has adopted a parent-led centre throughout the years, along with a position of a paid facilitator.

At present, there are only four children attending — three of which will be leaving for primary school at points during this year.

"The playcentre has done a lot for a lot of people," Ms Williams said.

"It will be hard to see it be closed down, but we’re just not breaking even at the moment.

"The building can also be hired out for events so it helps in the community.

"It seems like a sign of the times at the moment.

"Everything seems to be dwindling these days, all we can do is hope some families are looking for somewhere to bring their children.

"A lot of parents need to be dropping off their children instead of coming with them, since everyone is so busy nowadays."

The playcentre is hosting an open day on Tuesday, April 23 in hopes of attracting new families to the centre.

It is also inviting past members to come to the open day to leave a handprint on the wall to leave their mark on their "mural tree" painting, so the memory remains of every person who has attended the centre.

"We want to have these handprints so people can see their contribution to the local community, and especially if there will be no more handprints on it ever again."

