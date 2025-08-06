Previously convicted woman jailed for thefts

A Mataura woman with more than 90 previous shoplifting convictions has been jailed for more retail theft across Southland.

Bonnie Rae Robinson, 32, appeared in Gore District Court via audio visual link last week to be sentenced for six charges of shoplifting under $500.

Judge James Johnston said he had counted 93 previous shoplifting convictions in her history, as well as a couple of burglary convictions and one for receiving.

The court heard the shoplifting began again this year when she stole a work light worth $110 from Repco Gore in February.

Then, in March, she stole a USB car charger and a phone cord together costing $59.98 from Night ‘N’ Day Alexandra.

A week later, in Gore, she stole $60 worth of groceries from Woolworths and, days later, another work light and a battery charger worth a combined $265 from Repco.

She returned to Repco two days later to steal another light and, three days on, she stole a $149.99 duvet cover from Briscoes Invercargill.

In court, defence counsel Scott Williamson said the obvious aggravating feature was her prior record.

He said Robinson was a person who did well when closely monitored and given help from supporting institutions.

When that help was not there, he said she, in effect, "relapsed" into her criminal behaviour.

A report before the court said emotional collapse and financial stress were what triggered her offending.

The judge said he understood the Repco offending was to sell on for cash.

The defendant had been in custody for a month, and Mr Williamson said being away from her children and her environment for that amount of time was deterrent enough.

"The actual personal deterrent effect of the sentence is already there, in effect," he said.

A home detention address had been put forward that was unsuitable, the court heard, and the judge suggested putting off sentencing until a more suitable address could be found.

However, Mr Williamson said his client would rather have the matter dealt with that day.

"Probably the worst thing for her at the moment is just not knowing," he said.

Reparation was sought for the stolen items but Mr Williamson said his client had debt she was already repaying from a previous court order.

"It would really just go on the end of a rather extensive list," he said. He asked the judge to consider the impact of the length of imprisonment on not only the defendant but her family.

The judge acknowledged that the woman’s previous history required a sentence of imprisonment.

"Unfortunately for you, you have an appalling previous conviction history when it comes to dishonesty," the judge said.

Robinson was sentenced to four months in prison.

