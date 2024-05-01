Record number of entries for awards

Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar awards convener Philip Geary is encouraged by the record entries for this year’s awards. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A record number of entries have been received for this year’s Mataura Licensing Trust New Zealand Gold Guitar awards.

Seven hundred and ninety entries have been recorded, an increase of 24 on the previous record, set in 2013.

MLT New Zealand Gold Guitar awards convener Philip Geary said the record number was very encouraging.

"It’s good, very exciting. It gives us a bit more of a challenge and we’ve had to put an extra venue on for the Sunday morning to cater to the additions," Mr Geary said.

A rise in entrants was always good news to the committee, he said.

"We enjoy the opportunity of giving people the chance to get on the big stage and show their talents."

The number of entrants had been on the rise again over the past five years and might attract more ticket sales, he said.

He believed there were a few reasons as to the increase.

"There’s been a very big increase in the classic entries ... that’s gone from 140 up to 220.

"That’s one of the reasons and also we’ve got a lot more [people] coming from the North Island than we have in the past."

The past three years had seen a large increase in entries for the intermediate section, but that increase had now levelled off, he said.

"Those people have now graduated into adults and into the senior section."

A big contingent of people had entered from the Gisborne Country Music Club.

One of this year’s entrants was from Australia.

Fortunately, the increase did not mean a massive increase in workload, he said.

"It’s not that much [more] work, it’s just a matter of allocating the audition times.

"Basically all the work’s been done now, we’ve just got to wait for people to turn up."

Auditions begin on Friday, May 31 and conclude on Sunday, June 2.

They will take place at the Gore Baptist Church, Gore Town & Country Club and the Gore and Districts Memorial RSA.

