Record representation for Mataura shooters

The Mataura Clay Target Club has achieved a first in its history.

Earlier this month, the club had four members selected to the Mackintosh teams event at the New Zealand Down The Line (DTL) Nationals.

The Mackintosh Trophy International Teams event has been held annually since 1939.

The event is held between Commonwealth countries.

New Zealand was the first to compete this year, with scores being sent away to compete for the Mackintosh Trophy.

Club members Ewen Pirie, Tom Ayers and Scott Wilson were all selected to the 40-strong open team while Kelvin Gutsell was selected to the five-person super veterans’ team.

Mataura Clay Target Club member Kelvin Gutsell said this result was exceptional for a small club.

"This is the first time we’ve had four club members in the Mackintosh teams," Mr Gutsell said.

They competed with 280 shooters from throughout the country to make the teams, he said.

"It’s the pinnacle of any shooter to get into the Mackintosh teams and for four members of the one club to get into the teams is quite an accomplishment.

"Generally one or two of us would get into the teams, but not four."

He had a single rise score of 47 out of a possible 50, 47 out of 50 for the single barrel and 149 out of 150 for the points score.

Club member Ewen Pirie has made many Mackintosh teams.

Members of the Mataura Clay Target Club (from left) Kelvin Gutsell, Ewen Pirie, Tom Ayers and Scott Wilson were selected for the Mackintosh team at the nationals earlier this month. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

"What I can tell you is that it is 46 years since I made the first one," Mr Pirie said.

He was delighted about his result, he said.

He had a single rise score of 49, 45 for the single barrel and 150 for the points score.

"If you do nothing else when you go to the nationals but make the Mackintosh, you’ve had a successful tournament," Mr Pirie said.

To make it on this year’s team he knew he had to be perfect, he said.

"I knew when I went out on Friday that I had to shoot everything that stuck its head [up]."

Everybody competed in three events at the tournament, he said.

The three events were single-rise, single-barrel and the points score.

Club member Scott Wilson has competed in shooting at the Commonwealth Games.

At this year’s nationals he had a single rise score of 50, 47 for the single barrel and 148 for the points score.

Club member Tom Ayers qualified for the junior team but his score also qualified him for the Open Mackintosh team, which he chose to shoot for.

He had a single rise score of 50, 45 for the single barrel and 149 for the points score.

The nationals were held at the Canterbury Clay Target Club in Christchurch earlier this month.

