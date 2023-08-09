Rocking good time on show

The Rock Tenors’ "The Anthems Tour" began its South Island run by filling the Mayfair Theatre in Dunedin with the energy of some of the greatest rock songs of the ages recently. The Rock Tenors are now on tour and play in Gore on August 25. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A romping, stomping good time was had by all as a high-spirited Mayfair Theatre audience took a raucous stroll down memory lane in DKCM’s "Rock Tenors — The Anthems Tour" show.

Back by popular demand, after a sell-out season last year, the Rock Tenors show featured five powerful singers — Luke Butson, Justin Wilson, Steve Jones, James Adams and Ben Hayward — giving it their all under the slick direction of Doug Kamo.

Accompanied by tight five-piece band The Funk Foundation, comprising musical director Michael Grant (keyboards), assistant musical director Che Long (lead guitar), Joseph Balfe (rhythm and lead guitar), Sam Healey (bass) and Alex Ramsay (drums), the tenors grooved their way through an impressive setlist of massive rock anthems.

Some of the world’s biggest rock artists past and present were featured, including Queen, U2, Toto, REM, Led Zeppelin, David Bowie, Guns ’n’ Roses, and more.

Songs were mashed up, made into medleys and given some great harmonising, keeping the audience excited, dancing and singing along.

In a show filled with highlights, the top picks for this reviewer were an impressive rendition of Led Zeppelin’s Stairway to Heaven, an epic rendition of Starship’s We Built This City (On Rock ’n’ Roll) and a medley of Queen songs.

Staging was very effective, with colourful abstract images created by Gravity Events providing an ever-evolving backdrop for the rock-style choreography of the singers.

All in all, the show was a spectacular, entertaining success.