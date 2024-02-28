Roof maintenance funded for club

The Tokonui Rugby Football Club will be able to complete necessary maintenance to its pavilion roof with the help of funding from the Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT).

At its February meeting, MLT board members agreed to pay $52,809.28 towards the renovations.

Board members agreed to fund the project as it was "work that needs done".

Board president Horace McAuley said the project had been well signalled.

"The way I feel is that Tokonui is not an area that we have spent a lot of money in," Mr McAuley said.

"I think the good thing about the Tokonui Rugby Club is that we recognise it as a hub. It’s doing more than one job."

Board member Todd Lyles said the roof was part of a $500,000 project for the club.

"In the future there might be more but this is the stuff that needs done," Mr Lyles said.

The pavilion would extend a couple of metres towards the rugby field, he said.

Other grants confirmed at the meeting include $20,000 to the Eastern Southland Basketball Association, $8000 to the Wyndham Racing Club for management and secretarial fees, $23,727.18 to Eastern Southland Hunt Incorporated to complete kennel upgrades, $5000 to the New Zealand Country Music Trust for audio and lighting, $5000 to the Gore RSA bowling club for a heat pump and installation and $10,000 to Golf Southland for a golf co-ordinator.

Board member Brendon "Moe" Murray said people in Mataura could not praise Golf Southland enough for what it did in the community.

"They’re doing [a lot]," Mr Murray said.

They did a tournament-style event in the community at least once a month, he said.

ben.andrews@theensign.co.nz