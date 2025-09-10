Scouts, Cubs give back

The Balfour Scouts and Cubs outside the Gore & Clutha Whānau Refuge where they made and donated more than 60 prepared meals. PHOTO: GERRIT DOPPENBERG

The Balfour Scouts and Cubs have been hard at work, earning a new community badge through charity work and volunteering.

The group, led by Megan Ballantine and Noortje Hamers, have been out and about for the better part of this year.

The group have made soup and cheese rolls for farmers, had an educational trip to the fire station, and carted firewood for the elderly.

Recently, more than 60 meals were made for the Gore & Clutha Whānau Refuge, which were given to them last Thursday.

The meals were planned by the children, and when the word went out about the plan, the community responded with donations to help the project get under way.

Mrs Hamers said it was all about fostering the next generation to enjoy volunteering and giving back.

"We set an example, that we think this is normal. We invest time, that’s a normal thing, when they grow up they give back to the community. It’s great," she said.

The whānau refuge was a vital aspect of the community so, to respect their hard work, they chose to make the meal aspect a little easier, Mrs Ballantine said.

Whānau refuge social worker Tiffany Baird said the frozen meals could go a long way in helping people at a very difficult time in their life.

"We work for the community, so it’s great when the community gets behind us, because it puts our name out there. We’re not fully funded by the government so [these donations] are huge," she said.

