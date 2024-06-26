Seaward Downs centre receives TTFC funding

The Seaward Downs Community Centre will be updated with the help of funding from The Trusts Community Foundation (TTCF).

The toilet block, weatherboards and spouting at the hall were all set to be upgraded as part of the project.

At their monthly meeting on Thursday, Mataura Licensing Trust (MLT) board members agreed to recommend $5000 of funding from TTCF for the Seaward Downs Community Centre Society.

Board member Jeannine Cunningham lived near the community centre and said it was a very busy hall.

"It’s not a big community ... It’s very proactive."

According to the application about 60 people would benefit from the upgrade.

Other TTCF recommendations made at the meeting included $5000 to Presbyterian Support Southland to fund the salary of their Gore Buddy Programme co-ordinator, $10,000 to Hospice Southland Charitable Trust towards their spiritual care programme, $25,000 to Netball South Zone to contribute towards salaries, and $8058.49 to the Eastern Southland Basketball Association to fund insurance.

Pioneer Netball Club received $1000 in funding from the MLT for uniforms, training gear and court hire.

Board member Jimmy Allison asked if the board paid the court hire for one club would they need to do so for others.

Board member Moe Burgess agreed to give them the $1000.

"They’re clever enough to ask for it."

