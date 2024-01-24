Second Cup win claimed

Surrounded by Gore Racing Club committee members, the owners and trainers of Humbucker — the horse who won the MLT Gore Cup for the second year running — Mataura Licensing Trust trustee Jimmy Allison holds the MLT Gore Cup before its presentation at the Gore Racecourse on Saturday. Photo: Sandy Eggleston

Emotions were running high as Humbucker crossed the finish line to win his second MLT Gore Cup on Saturday.

The horse trained by Ellis Winsloe, of Knapdale, is owned by Rosie and Leni Innes, of Invercargill, Karen and Morgan Horrell, of Wendonside, Bronnie Murray, of Tekapo, and Alison Hazlett, of Riverton, who died on the morning of the race.

Humbucker won the race last year.

It was a special moment when he won the race, Winsloe said.

"We were really wanting him to win today for Alison.

"It’s very fitting for the family today.

"It’s a great win for Alison Hazlett."

Mr Winsloe said the association between his family and the Hazletts went back to the previous generation.

"They’ve been with me just about all my life."

In 2021 when he bought Humbucker for Mrs Hazlett, the horse was used to running 1200m races.

"When we got him from the North Island he was what you call a sprinter miler."

He trained Humbucker to run the 2000m distance.

"This horse has got a lot of high speed.

"We’ve got to teach him to settle early and run home, so that’s what we’ve been doing."

He was not the easiest to ride.

"He’s a very big strong horse.

"He’s got a lot of power."

Jockey Jasmine Fawcett, of Auckland, had not ridden Humbucker before as Kylee Williams, of Christchurch, usually rides him.

Winsloe’s advice to Fawcett was to let him settle into the race and "when he wants to run, get him out and let him run".

Six hundred metres from home Humbucker moved into second place after The Buffer had taken a five-length lead over the field.

The Buffer was in front for most of the race.

Humbucker, ridden by jockey Jasmine Fawcett, of Auckland, has a four-length lead on the field as he is about to cross the finish line and win the MLT Gore Cup at the Gore Racecourse on Saturday. Photo: Monica Toretto

Coming into the home turn, Humbucker took the lead on the outside and crossed the finish line four lengths ahead of the next horse, Exchange.

It was good for racing in Gore that a hometown horse had won, Mr Winsloe said.

"Everyone [wants] to win the Gore Cup and it’s even got more competitive."

Mrs Horrell said it was "terribly emotional" when he won.

"It meant a lot and Alison loved him to pieces."

She had known Mrs Hazlett for about three years and enjoyed her company.

"She was a lovely lady — top lady."

The owners were lucky to have a horse like Humbucker.

The 7-year-old had several more years of racing in him.

"He’s still got lots left in the tank.

"He wants to be there. He’s a fighter."

He wintered at the Horrells’ farm.

"I feed him all winter and feed him up and bulk him up and love him like a kid.

"He’s beautiful."

Earlier in the day, race 5 was dedicated to horse trainer Rex Cochrane who died last year.

Mr Cochrane was the first New Zealand trainer to win 1000 races.

Gore Racing Club committee member Glenys Dickson said family members, including Cochrane’s daughter Robyn Wilson, watched the race.

"Robyn presented a gift [a set of crystal glasses] to the winning owners."

It was important to recognise the contribution Cochrane had made to racing in the area.

"He was a big part of the Gore Racing Club."

