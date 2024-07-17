Slice of life

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Albion rugby team played against Star in the final of Rugby Southland’s premier women’s grade. The Ensign reporter Sandy Eggleston asked two Albion supporters what they thought of the team’s efforts this year.
Michael Cowles (left) ... They’ve played well all season and they’ve stepped up to the mark and they’ve improved as time’s gone by.
Taine Donnelly (right) ... They’ve had a good season and they deserve to be here. Full credit to them.