Something old, something new for church pastors

Encounter New Life Church pastors Alan and Yvonne Wilkinson will open the church doors for their first service in the renovated church on Sunday. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

A new life will be given to a Gore church when it is reopened for services.

Encounter New Life Church has been closed for the past nine months, but new pastors Alan and Yvonne Wilkinson will hold the first service at the reopened Jacob St church on Sunday.

"This is brand new. The whole thing will be like a new beginning," Mr Wilkinson said.

A builder by trade, he spent 10 weeks renovating the building’s interior to get it ready.

New toilets have been installed, carpet laid and a paint job done.

People who went to the church would have an "incredible" opportunity to become involved, he said.

"Because it’s new, people may find a challenge in their involvement. There’s opportunities for people’s involvement in the giftings."

After three months as the pastors of the Cromwell and Districts Presbyterian Church, the couple’s passion to be pastors had been reignited.

"I think that was the key for us to take on the role. It reignited our passion for the church," Mr Wilkinson said.

Before that they had worked as pastors at various churches.

Initially they would use the 40-seat lounge area for meetings, but hope to relocate to the main auditorium and redecorate it.

They need to gather numbers at their services before that could be done.

"We need to be able to say, let’s do that because we have grown and need to use the bigger space."

The couple retired to Gore six years ago, in what is their third time relocating to the area.

"I haven’t found retirement and looking after the garden as a good use of my time, so my heart has drawn me back to be involved in the church," Mr Wilkinson said.

Mrs Wilkinson said she had a goal for the church to connect people and build relationships.

"We want somewhere where people feel like they can belong and have a purpose and a place.

"We aren’t too old yet and we’ve got plenty to offer."

