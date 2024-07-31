Sometimes a rig just needs a hug

Photo: Richard Davison

Southland Hug a Rig Day organiser Dianne Elstob has been getting prepared for the 15th edition of the event. There will be two randomly drawn hampers this year, one for females and one for males, she said.

"Just to say ‘hey, look. We appreciate what you do and thank you’. It’s just something different."

Hug a Rig Day will take place on August 10, at the Southern Field Days site in Waimumu. The event provides the opportunity for people of all ages with special needs or lifelong medical conditions — physical or intellectual — to take a ride in a big rig.