Son following mum into stage role with society

Performing in a West Otago Theatrical Society show for the first time together are Lucas and Lisa Miller. PHOTO: BEN ANDREWS

Getting on the stage at a young age seems to be a common occurrence for the Miller family.

Lisa Miller first performed in a West Otago Theatrical Society show at the age of 10. Now, her 12-year-old son Lucas will be treading the boards with her.

Lucas will perform on stage for the first time at the society’s production of Mary Poppins: The Broadway Musical at the end of the month.

He says it is "pretty cool" and he will play Michael Banks.

"He’s a child in the Banks family who is kind of mischievous when we first see him, and then he becomes a nicer kid further into the show."

Lisa will be a part of the ensemble and is the head of makeup.

She first performed in the 1993 show, Joseph.

"I’ve been involved in a few other shows since 1993.

"I’ve done four or five on stage and I’ve been in charge of makeup for the past three or four years."

Watching Lucas had been a highlight of the rehearsals for this year’s performance.

"I really enjoy watching Lucas on stage and just watching his confidence build.

"It’s just incredible watching the way he’s growing his character.

"I’ve been really impressed with the way he’s worked with the direction team."

He had been taking on advice weekly and learning how to use his voice in different ways, she said.

The first show will be at the Mataura Licensing Trust Community Theatre in Tapanui on June 29.

