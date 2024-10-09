Southern fishing limits adjusted by minister

A fisherman has welcomed the government’s decision to cut the catch limits for blue cod in Southland, saying it is paramount to guarantee its sustainability for future generations.

Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones recently announced changes to catch limits, including a reduction of the total allowable catch for blue cod in Southland from 925 tonnes to 677 tonnes.

Blue cod was very popular with both commercial and recreational fishers, ending up on the dinner table.

The total allowable commercial catch has fallen from 800 tonnes to 580 tonnes.

Mr Jones said the commercial limit was lower than the amount recommended by the industry harvest control rule, which was 665 tonnes, but it took into account the significant concerns regarding the fishery and potential for ongoing impacts from marine heatwaves.

"The best available information shows there is a sustainability risk for blue cod.

"A potting survey carried out in 2023 suggests the relative abundance of blue cod has declined in Foveaux Strait by 57% since 2018, and that this area is significantly overfished."

Mr Jones said after consultation and input from tangata whenua it was clear everyone supported a reduction of the catch, but views were mixed on the appropriate amount.

Fisheries New Zealand would also consult further on changes to recreational management settings, such as daily limits, which were suggested during consultation, he said.

This would include public sessions in Southland, where issues and options for the fishery could be discussed.

"It is important that all sectors contribute to recovery of the fishery, particularly given the most affected part of the fishery [Foveaux Strait] is also the area most fished by recreational fishers," Mr Jones said.

Fisherman Lindsay Turner said the current daily limit for a recreational fisher at Foveaux Strait was 15 blue cod.

He had been fishing in the area for about 50 years and had noticed a reduction in numbers over the decades.

"Hell yes — there is definitely less fish there.

"There is no doubt of that and we’ve got to look after the fish for the future, for the young kids — bulletproof for the future generations, you know?"

Mr Turner said the main problem was many amateurs fishermen did not record the correct amount of catch.

"If you get in the Bluff on a good day, you’ll count 50, 60 boats going out to catch blue cod and each boat can catch their limit, which is 15 each.

"And there might be five or six people on that boat and you don’t have to be a rocket scientist to work out how much they’re going to take because they don’t record [properly] what they got."

Mr Jones also increased the total allowable catch for kingfish in Southland to 37.5 tonnes and the allowable commercial catch to 20 tonnes — 14.5 tonnes and 9 tonnes, respectively, more than the previous rules.

He also boosted the limits for leatherjacket by 60 tonnes, bringing the total allowable catch to 224 tonnes.

