Spreading Christmas joy with Lego

Showing off the Lego models they made which were photographed and made into Christmas greeting cards are Edendale School pupils (back row, from left) 10-year-old twins Halle and Nova Barrett, McKenna Clarke, 9, (front row, from left) Marcus Orr, 6, Leroy Orr, Macie Mikkelsen and Poppy Laurence, all 8. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Edendale principal David McKenzie’s term 4 challenge has found favour with pupils who attempted the task.

Mr McKenzie sets a task each term for pupils to take part in if they choose to.

This term the challenge was to use Lego blocks to create a Christmas-themed picture.

The models were then photographed and turned into Christmas cards.

The pupils did a great job, Mr McKenzie said.

"We got Christmas trees, presents and Santa himself.

"It is wonderful to see the creative flair of the children.

"This is one way to create strong memories of school being a fun and creative learning place to be part of," he said.

The Lego artist who created the artwork was written on the backs of the cards.

He was using the cards as part of his Christmas thank-you to people who had helped out at the school throughout the year, Mr McKenzie said.

Halle and Nova Barrett, Leroy Orr, Macie Mikkelsen and Poppy Laurence were some of the pupils who took part in the challenge.

"It was fun to try new things and have these experiences," Halle said.

"It was nice to see all our hard work on a card," Nova said.

"I thought it looked good. I liked the bauble with the Lego picture in it," Leroy said.

"I enjoyed building the Lego," Macie said.

"When I got a copy of my card to take home, my family wanted more of them," Poppy said.

sandy.eggleston@theensign.co.nz