Springing forth at the cemetery

Pukerau School pupils, Gore District Council staff and Pukerau Cemetery Support Group trust members help with the planting of daffodil bulbs at the lane on the way into the Pukerau Cemetery last week. PHOTO: SANDY EGGLESTON

Come spring a crowd, a host, of golden daffodils will greet visitors to the Pukerau Cemetery.

Last week in conjunction with Pukerau School teachers and pupils and Gore District Council staff, the Pukerau Cemetery Support Group Trust members planted about 1000 bulbs alongside the lane into the cemetery.

The bulbs were placed in four rows between cherry trees also planted at the site.

Trust secretary Margaret Pullar said many of the bulbs had been donated.

"Some are heritage bulbs from former pioneers’ gardens."

The bulb planting is part of a $65,000 upgrade of the cemetery which has involved replacing 20 derelict wooden crosses with names with small granite plaques, installing three outdoor seats and a shelter sanctuary and the planting of trees and shrubs around the 3.22ha site.

In 2023 at the New Zealand Cemeteries and Crematoria Awards the trust won the community contribution award in recognition of its significant impact on the community through its work.

Principal Lisa Parish said the school staff and pupils were happy to be involved with the improvements being made at the cemetery.

"It’s a great community thing to do.

"The kids have loved it."

